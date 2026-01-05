default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hairston (ankle) is doubtful to return to Sunday's contest against the Jets.

Hairston sustained an ankle injury in the second half, and he's now unlikely to return to action in Week 18. In his absence, Christian Benford and Tre'Davious White will continue to operate as the team's primary options at cornerback versus New York.

More News