Hairston (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

The rookie first-round pick will be eligible to return Week 5 versus the Patriots as he recovers from an LCL sprain in his right knee that he picked up in late July. Hairston was a potential starter, but with limited training camp reps, he may need additional time to ramp up even once he's medically cleared. Tre'Davious White (lower leg) is expected to start opposite Christian Benford if he's healthy, while Dane Jackson should serve as the primary backup to both players.