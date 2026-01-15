Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Thursday that Hairston (ankle) won't play in Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the Broncos, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

Despite recording three total tackles across 42 defensive snaps in the Bills' Week 18 win over the Jets, Hairston is now in line to miss his second consecutive game due to an ankle injury. The 2025 first-round pick from Kentucky has appeared in 11 regular-season contests, posting 18 total tackles and five passes defensed, including two interceptions. While he's sidelined Saturday, expect Dane Jackson to operate as Buffalo's top reserve outside corner.