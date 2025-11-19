Bills' Mecole Hardman: Out for Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hardman (calf) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Texans.
The Georgia product made his 2025 debut in Buffalo's Week 11 win over the Buccaneers, recording 61 kick-return yards while playing 11 total snaps (seven on special teams, four on offense). However, he was unable to practice all week due to a calf injury and is now in line to miss Thursday night's contest. While Hardman is out in Week 12, expect Ty Johnson and Ray Davis to serve as the Bills' top kick returners.
