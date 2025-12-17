Hardman (calf) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

The veteran wideout from Georgia has been sidelined for the Bills' last four games after sustaining a calf injury in the Week 11 win over the Buccaneers, but it now appears he's nearing a return. Hardman will likely contribute as one of Buffalo's top kick and punt returners once fully healthy, though he must still be activated to the team's active roster in order to suit up for the Week 16 matchup against the Browns.