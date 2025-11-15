The Bills signed Hardman from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Hardman landed on the Bills' practice squad this past Monday, nearly two months after being let go by the Packers. He'll now be a member of Buffalo's active roster and will give the team another option as a returner on special teams and at wide reciver. Hardman appeared in 12 regular-season games for the Chiefs in 2024 and logged 12 catches (on 14 targets) for 90 yards, along with five carries for 62 yards and a score. He also turned five kickoff returns into 132 yards and 20 punt returns into 203 yards.