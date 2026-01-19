Buffalo signed Hardman to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Hardman more than earned a reserve/future deal with the Bills during Saturday's 33-30 divisional-round overtime loss to Denver, in which he turned his only catch into a four-yard touchdown (two targets). That score, Hardman's first catch since the 2024 campaign, appeared identical to the walk-off touchdown he logged in Super Bowl LVIII to secure an overtime win for the Chiefs. Hardman also appeared in two-regular season games for Buffalo in 2025, though in that span he failed to secure his only target. His added opportunities versus the Broncos came with all of Joshua Palmer (ankle), Tyrell Shavers (ACL) and Gabe Davis (ACL) having been placed on IR the week prior. Now, Hardman will get a chance to compete for a depth role this offseason.