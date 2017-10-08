Bills' Micah Hyde: Active in Week 5
Hyde (knee) will play in Sunday's Week 5 matchup with Cincinnati.
Hyde missed some practice time this past week, but his knee injury doesn't appear to be overly serious. Tied for the NFL lead in interceptions through four weeks, Hyde has been one of the early standout IDPs among defensive backs.
