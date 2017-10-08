Play

Hyde (knee) will play in Sunday's Week 5 matchup with Cincinnati.

Hyde missed some practice time this past week but his knee injury doesn't appear to be overly serious. Tied for the lead in interceptions through four weeks, Hyde has been one of the top safeties in the NFL to this point in the season. He'll be sure to see a significant role in Buffalo's defense once again.

