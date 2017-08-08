Bills' Micah Hyde: Almost back
Hyde (hip) participated on a limited basis Monday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Hyde was injured Wednesday, though the injury was never thought to be anything serious. We'll see if the starting strong safety is able to get in some action for the Bills' preseason opener Thursday.
