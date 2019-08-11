Bills' Micah Hyde: Back to work Sunday
Hyde (neck) participated fully and didn't require a non-contact jersey in practice Sunday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Hyde sat out of Thursday's preseason opener against the Colts. The 28-year-old sported a non-contact jersey in practice Friday. Now fully healthy, Hyde is set for a starting role in Buffalo's secondary.
