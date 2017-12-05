Hyde tallied 12 tackles and a pass defensed in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

Chasing the NFL's best offense's players around the field all day will do the trick for an active safety like Hyde, who now sits in the top 10 in standard IDP scoring along with teammate and fellow safety Jordan Poyer. With 59 tackles, Hyde will pass his career high of 60 this week, and he's already produced career highs in passes defensed (10) and interceptions (5) in just 12 games. Hyde has certainly upgraded the secondary in his first season as a Bill.