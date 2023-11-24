Hyde (neck/stinger) practiced fully Friday and is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Hyde was suffered the injury in last week's win over the Jets and was limited to start the week, but he's now set to start in his usual safety spot. Fellow safety Taylor Rapp has already been ruled out for Week 12 with a neck injury, so Hyde's presence his key as he and long-time teammate Jordan Poyer try to compete with Philadelphia's elite offense.