Hyde (neck) is unlikely to play Saturday against the Chargers, according to head coach Sean McDermott, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Hyde is still recovering from a neck stinger suffered in a Week 14 win over the Chiefs, which kept him out of action for Sunday's win over the Cowboys. The veteran safety has been limited in practice to start the week, which should have him on a path to at least returning Dec. 31 against the Patriots if he does indeed miss the Week 16 matchup with the Chargers.