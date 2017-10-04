Bills' Micah Hyde: Day-to-day with soreness
Hyde was limited to practicing on the side Wednesday and is considered day-to-day with general soreness, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Hyde's injury doesn't look to be a serious concern, but he could still have his practice involvement monitored carefully this week for maintenance purposes as he prepares for Sunday's tilt with the Bengals. The safety has proven to be a strong playmaker in the Bills' secondary early on, logging an NFL-leading three interceptions to go with 15 tackles through four games.
More News
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Charger shakeup
Davante Adams could play in Week 5, as we learned Tuesday. See what else happened around the...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.