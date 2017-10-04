Hyde was limited to practicing on the side Wednesday and is considered day-to-day with general soreness, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Hyde's injury doesn't look to be a serious concern, but he could still have his practice involvement monitored carefully this week for maintenance purposes as he prepares for Sunday's tilt with the Bengals. The safety has proven to be a strong playmaker in the Bills' secondary early on, logging an NFL-leading three interceptions to go with 15 tackles through four games.