Hyde (back) will not practice Wednesday, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Hyde's injury is something that popped up in the last couple of days, according to head coach Sean McDermott. With the Bills not taking the field until Monday against the Jets, the veteran safety will have an extra day to recover and prepare to play if he's healthy enough. However, if he is unable to suit up, that could leave Damar Hamlin in a position to get the start in his return to the field.