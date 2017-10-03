Hyde picked off two Matt Ryan passes -- the first multi-interception game of his career -- during Sunday's win over the Falcons while logging seven tackles on the afternoon.

There were question marks surrounding new faces Hyde and Jordan Poyer entering the season as the Bills revamped their entire secondary, but the duo has more than risen to the occasion. Hyde almost never leaves the field, and on the season has 15 tackles, three picks and four passes defensed. That puts him in the top 10 among safeties in most IDP formats.