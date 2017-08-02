Bills' Micah Hyde: Dinged-up during Wednesday's session
Hyde suffered a hip injury during Wednesday's practice. While he returned to the field after being checked on, he didn't suit up for any more snaps, Chris Brown of BuffaloBills.com reports.
The starting safety thinks he'll be OK in short time. Hyde, acquired in free agency this offseason, is an important piece in Sean McDermott's new defense, as the secondary is quite thin and will rely on him both as a clear starter and veteran presence.
