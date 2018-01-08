Hyde was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol after exiting Sunday's 10-3 wild-card loss to the Jaguars, The Buffalo News reports.

Hyde departed in the first half to be evaluated for a concussion and didn't return, with the Bills' training staff having evidently determined that the safety did in fact suffer a head injury. It's expected that Hyde will be ready to go in time for training camp in the summer, but it's less certain if he'll be able to clear the protocol in time to make his first career Pro Bowl appearance Jan. 28.