Hyde's agent announcement Saturday that the Bills will place Hyde (neck) on injured reserve and noted that the safety is on track to miss the rest of the 2022 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Bills have yet to confirm that Hyde is shut down for the season, but his expected absence is a major blow to the Buffalo secondary. Hyde and teammate Jordan Poyer (foot) -- who is questionable for Sunday's game in Miami -- are one of the league's best safety tandems, and Hyde is quarterback what's been an excellent defense. Jaquan Johnson is reportedly the next man up and will get an audition by fire against the Dolphins on Sunday, while the Bills will presumably start looking at their practice squad or the free-agent market for additional help at the position.