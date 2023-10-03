Hyde registered five tackles (four solo), one interception and a pass deflection in Sunday's 48-20 win over the Dolphins.

Hyde tied for third on the team in total tackles with Terrel Bernard and played in 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps for the first time this year.. His interception came in the third quarter on a pass intended for wide receiver Robbie Chosen that led to a Buffalo touchdown. He ranks third on the team with 17 total tackles through four games and is one of three players with two interceptions on the season.