Hyde (hamstring) will not practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Hyde's been dealing with the injury since suffering it in the team's Week 2 win over the Raiders, although he did play Sunday against the Commanders. It's unclear if he aggravated the injury, or if Wednesday can be viewed more as a maintenance or recovery day for the veteran safety. His practice status for Thursday will be worth monitoring and likely bring more clarity to his potential of playing Week 4 against the Dolphins.