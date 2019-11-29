Play

Hyde led the Bills with 10 tackles and added a forced fumble during Thursday's win at Dallas.

Hyde was shaken up briefly in the first half but returned shortly thereafter and played a spectacular game as the Bills upset the Cowboys. The veteran safety now has 56 tackles, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and an interception on the season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories