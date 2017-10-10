Play

Hyde snagged his league-leading fourth interception in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

Hyde played all 66 defensive snaps and tallied six tackles (two solo) and is proving to be a ball-hawking safety thus far this season. The 25-year-old and the Buffalo defense will face Tampa Bay and Jameis Winston at home in Week 6.

