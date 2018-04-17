Hyde (concussion) said Tuesday that he didn't play in the Pro Bowl due to "another injury," Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports. "But I'm 100 percent now," Hyde added.

During the Bills' wild-card loss at Jacksonville, Hyde entered the concussion protocol, but a head injury wasn't the reason he didn't appear in his first potential Pro Bowl. Since joining the Bills in March 2017, he tended to a hip issue in training camp and a knee concern at times during the regular season, so an array of injuries may have been the impetus for the absence. With his health restored, Hyde will aim to build upon a career campaign in which he posted 82 tackles and five interceptions while playing 96.1 percent of the team's defensive snaps.