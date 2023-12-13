Hyde, who suffered a stinger during Sunday's win against the Chiefs, should be considered week-to-week and the Bills are still gathering information Wednesday as to whether a stint on injured reserve is an option, Jon Scott of Spectrum News 1 reports.

Hyde may be looking at a multi-week absence, as it appears Buffalo is still not certain how much time he may need to recover from his injury. Any long-term absence to Hyde would certainly be a blow to the Bills' secondary and likely move Taylor Rapp into a starting role at strong safety and move Damar Hamlin into a regular depth reserve role.