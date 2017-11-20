Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that Hyde's knee checked out fine after the safety exited Sunday's 54-24 loss to the Chargers due to the injury, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Hyde's involvement in practice this week could still be limited as a result of the knee issue, but McDermott's comments suggest the 26-year-old will be back in action for the Week 12 matchup with the Chiefs. Prior to his departure Sunday, Hyde made four stops, tying for his worst mark in any contest since his zero-tackle performance in a Week 2 victory over the Panthers.