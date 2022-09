Hyde left Monday night's game against the Titans due to a neck injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills are blowing out the Titans, but it's going to come with a cost, as a handful of key players have suffered injuries throughout the night. Even if Hyde's injury is minor, there's almost no chance he'll be returning to such a lopsided game. Hyde's status for the Week 3 divisional battle in Miami is of greater importance for the team.