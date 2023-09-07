Hyde (back) was a limited participant at practice Thursday ahead of Monday's game at the Jets, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The issue with his back apparently just cropped up within the last few days, but it's evidently not severe enough to keep Hyde off the field entirely. It's possible Buffalo is just playing things safe with the veteran and Pro Bowler, but if the injury is severe enough to keep him out of the Bills' game in Week 1, it could clear the runway for Damar Hamlin to start.