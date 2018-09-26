Hyde (toe) was a limited participant for Wednesday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

There's almost no way Hyde will be missing this game against his former team, though we'll keep an eye on his status just so there's perhaps more comfort in his ability to play at 100 percent come Sunday. The veteran has started off a bit slower than last year's All-Pro season, with 14 tackles and a pass defensed, while he's still looking for his first pick (he had five last season), sack or forced fumble.

