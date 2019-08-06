Bills' Micah Hyde: Makes full recovery
Hyde (neck) was a full participant for Tuesday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
Hyde had been tending to a neck injury that forced him to miss practice early in training camp. This is great news for a Bills team that figures to have one of the best secondaries in the game for 2019. Barring injuries, Hyde and Jordan Poyer will roam the safety positions this season.
