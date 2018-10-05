Bills' Micah Hyde: Misses Friday's practice
Hyde (groin) missed practice for the third straight day Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, the Bills' official site reports.
The team has been calling the starting safety "week-to-week" since Hyde suffered the injury last week against the Packers, but no one is ready to rule him out for Week 5 just yet, long as those odds may be. Making things even more challenging for the 1-3 Bills is the fact that Hyde's backup, Rafael Bush, also didn't practice all week due to a shoulder injury.
