Bills' Micah Hyde: Misses Thursday's practice
Hyde, who suffered a hip injury during Wednesday's practice, missed Thursday's training camp session, Chris Brown of BuffaloBills.com reports.
The team is using a tone that implies it's a minor injury and is just playing things cautiously, so we wouldn't be surprised to see the starting safety back in short order.
