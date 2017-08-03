Hyde, who suffered a hip injury during Wednesday's practice, missed Thursday's training camp session, Chris Brown of BuffaloBills.com reports.

The team is using a tone that implies it's a minor injury and is just playing things cautiously, so we wouldn't be surprised to see the starting safety back in short order.

