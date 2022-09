Hyde did not practice Wednesday due to a neck injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Hyde left Monday's win over the Titans early with the injury, but the game was a blowout and the Bills ended up sitting out a number key players, injured and healthy. Hyde's issue does appear serious enough that it's a concern ahead of Sunday's big divisional tilt against the 2-0 Dolphins, though he still has two more practice sessions to prove it's not going to keep him out of any games.