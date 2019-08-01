Bills' Micah Hyde: Missing Thursday's session
Hyde will miss Thursday's practice due to a neck injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
We'll see if this is just a minor training camp nick. Hyde and Jordan Poyer form one of the league's top safety tandems, so the team would have a difficult time replacing either of them once we get to the regular season.
