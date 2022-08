Hyde suited up for practice Monday after sitting out Saturday's session with a hip injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

The Bills have a loaded secondary and one of the league's better defenses, but it's the safety tandem of Hyde and Jordan Poyer that makes the engine run, and replacing either at any point in 2022 would be a tricky proposition. It looks like the team dodged a bullet, as Hyde's injury appears to be quickly behind him.