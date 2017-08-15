Bills' Micah Hyde: No longer dealing with hip injury
Hyde (hip) started Thursday's preseason game against the Vikings.
Hyde appears to have put his hip injury in the rearview mirror following his appearance in Thursday's preseason contest. The 26-year-old played nine defensive snaps and looks to have solidified his spot as the team's starting strong safety.
