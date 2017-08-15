Play

Hyde (hip) started Thursday's preseason game against the Vikings.

Hyde appears to have put his hip injury in the rearview mirror following his appearance in Thursday's preseason contest. The 26-year-old played nine defensive snaps and looks to have solidified his spot as the team's starting strong safety.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories