Bills' Micah Hyde: Not ruled out for Week 5 yet
Hyde, who has been labeled week-to-week with a groin injury, did not practice Wednesday but isn't ready to rule himself out for the Week 5 matchup against Tennessee, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "The plan this week is to push it and see what you can do," Hyde said.
Hyde did work on the side, so we'll see if he can get out on the field in some fashion Thursday or Friday. Should he not be able to play, that gives the Bills some issues in their secondary considering backup Rafael Bush (shoulder) is also not yet practicing.
