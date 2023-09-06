Hyde (back) appeared to participate in limited drills at Wednesday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Hyde participated in team stretches and some drills before going back to the sideline. Buffalo's first official injury report of the week will come Thursday, but it's at least encouraging to see the starting safety back on the field in some capacity. Coach Sean McDermott said Hyde is dealing with an injury that popped up in the last couple of days, so his status will need to be monitored as Monday's game against the Jets grows closer.