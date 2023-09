Hyde is day-to-day Monday after sustaining a hamstring injury during Sunday's 38-10 win versus the Raiders, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

It's at least good news for the Bills that Hyde's hamstring issue doesn't seem to be too serious after he played just two games in 2022. Buffalo's injury reports this week figure to offer more insight into whether he'll be available for Week 3.