Hyde (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Hyde obviously could not clear the concussion protocol in time, while Dean Marlowe and Jaquan Johnson will now see more work against New England. The Bills also have a few hybrid types that can help backfill Hyde's normal duties, though to be clear his loss is a notable one for a Buffalo defense that's already struggled at times in 2020.