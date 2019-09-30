Bills' Micah Hyde: Picks off Brady
Hyde had three solo tackles and an interception in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
Hyde came up clutch with the Patriots at the two-yard line and picked off Tom Brady in the endzone, as the Bills managed to give up only nine offensive points for the game. The 28-year-old will continue to work as Buffalo's starting free safety, but his IDP value is limited due to his tackle totals (13 through four games).
