Hyde had three solo tackles and an interception in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

Hyde came up clutch with the Patriots at the two-yard line and picked off Tom Brady in the endzone, as the Bills managed to give up only nine offensive points for the game. The 28-year-old will continue to work as Buffalo's starting free safety, but his IDP value is limited due to his tackle totals (13 through four games).

