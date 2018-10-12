Bills' Micah Hyde: Ready for action
Hyde practiced fully Friday for the first time since injuring his groin in Week 4 and does not have an injury status for Sunday's game in Houston, the Bills' official site reports.
Hyde will resume his starting safety role next to Jordan Poyer. The Buffalo secondary, which has played extremely well going back to last season, gets a good challenge this week against Deshaun Watson and receiving friends DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller and Keke Coutee, a group that's been moving the ball all season long.
