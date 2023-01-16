Hyde (neck) won't play in Sunday's divisional-round matchup against Cincinnati, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.
As expected, Hyde will remain out for back-to-back games to start the postseason with a neck injury that has kept him on injured reserve since Week 2. The Bills did open his 21-day practice window ahead of wild-card weekend, but it's unclear if he'll be able to play again this season. Dean Marlowe figures to start at free safety alongside Jordan Poyer against Joe Burrow and the Bengals' terrific passing attack.