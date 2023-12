Hyde (neck) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Hyde is nursing a neck stinger suffered during Buffalo's win over the Chiefs in Week 14, an injury which could potentially require a multi-week absence. Coach Sean McDermott has also ruled out A.J. Epenesa (ribs) versus Dallas, so the Bills' defense will be down multiple key players against one of the NFL's top offenses.