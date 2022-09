Hyde (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Miami, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hyde didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out. Jordan Poyer (foot) could also end up sitting out Week 3 after missing Thursday's practice, so Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin are both on deck for increased roles against Miami's new-look passing attack that diced up Baltimore's secondary in Week 2.