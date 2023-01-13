Hyde (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Dolphins, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Hyde will not be available for this weekend's game versus Miami and he will also remain out next week if the Bills were to advance in the postseason. The safety has been on injured reserve since late September after sustaining a neck injury and although his 21-day practice window has been opened, there's no guarantee he will return at any point the rest of the way.