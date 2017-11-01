Bills' Micah Hyde: Snags fifth INT
Hyde posted five solo tackles and an interception Sunday against the Raiders.
Hyde now has four interceptions over the past four games, and he adds six pass breakups to that total as well. The fifth-year safety is clearly a long-term asset for the Bills, and fantasy owners should highly consider summoning him as he has racked up 27 tackles (22 solo) over the past five games.
