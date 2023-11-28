Hyde logged six total tackles (all solo) in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to the Eagles.

The veteran safety had been dealing with a neck issue throughout the week, but he was able to suit up Sunday, and he tied Jordan Poyer and Taron Johnson for Buffalo's leading tackler. Hyde tied his season-high in tackles in Week 12, bringing his season total up to 44 tackles through 11 appearances. The All-Pro safety has also tallied five pass deflections and two interceptions on the year, and he'll continue to be a playmaker on the Bills' defense as the season goes on.