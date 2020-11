Hyde, who missed the Week 8 contest against the Patriots due to a concussion, was able to practice on a limited basis Wednesday.

That puts Hyde in better position to play Sunday against the Seahawks. Hyde and Jordan Poyer form one of the league's better safety tandems, and it's going to take quite an effort to slow down Russell Wilson and the Seahawks in Week 9. We'll see if Hyde can upramp his practice participation to a full level by Friday.